Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
31.12.2025 04:30:52
HAUZ vs REET: Global Real Estate or a U.S.-Anchored REIT Portfolio
Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) stands out for yield and recent return, while iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) brings greater scale, liquidity, and U.S. REIT concentration to the real estate ETF space.This comparison looks at HAUZ and REET, two global real estate exchange-traded funds that target listed property companies and real estate investment trusts worldwide. While each offers diversified exposure, their cost, performance, and underlying holdings show distinct tilts for investors to weigh.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!