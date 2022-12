Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood made a name for herself by delivering robust returns for investors over the years. She focused on innovative growth companies that are disrupting both existing and emerging markets. While many of the stocks her funds favor have seen serious declines over the past year -- and such stocks may not be ideal for every investor -- those who have a long-term investment time horizon and the appropriate aptitude for risk tolerance can find an abundance of compelling stock picks among the lot. Today, I'm going to talk about two of Cathie Wood's most widely held stocks that the market has seriously discounted over the past year but which still possess strong underlying businesses that can sustain durable growth. If you have $1,000 to invest in stocks right now , here's why you may want to take a second look at powerhouse companies Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).Zoom is currently the top holding in Cathie Wood's flagship fund, ARKK Innovation ETF, with a portfolio weighting of 9%. The company may not be the favored investment that it was in the earlier days of the pandemic, but its key footprint within the multibillion-dollar video conferencing software market isn't something that investors should ignore. Continue reading