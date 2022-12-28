|
28.12.2022 16:30:00
Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood made a name for herself by delivering robust returns for investors over the years. She focused on innovative growth companies that are disrupting both existing and emerging markets. While many of the stocks her funds favor have seen serious declines over the past year -- and such stocks may not be ideal for every investor -- those who have a long-term investment time horizon and the appropriate aptitude for risk tolerance can find an abundance of compelling stock picks among the lot. Today, I'm going to talk about two of Cathie Wood's most widely held stocks that the market has seriously discounted over the past year but which still possess strong underlying businesses that can sustain durable growth. If you have $1,000 to invest in stocks right now, here's why you may want to take a second look at powerhouse companies Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).Zoom is currently the top holding in Cathie Wood's flagship fund, ARKK Innovation ETF, with a portfolio weighting of 9%. The company may not be the favored investment that it was in the earlier days of the pandemic, but its key footprint within the multibillion-dollar video conferencing software market isn't something that investors should ignore. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
28.12.22
|RSI Alert: Apple Now Oversold (Forbes)
|
28.12.22
|Have $1,000? 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,20
|0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsloser Handel: Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- ATX und DAX schließen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Mittwochshandel nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Mittwoch Abschläge. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden unterdessen keine gemeinsame Richtung.