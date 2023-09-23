23.09.2023 11:37:00

Have $1,000? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever.

The stock market's short-term twists and turns are almost impossible to reliably predict with meaningful consistency. But history has shown that taking a buy-and-hold approach to high-quality companies is a dependable path to building wealth. Even a $1,000 initial investment can turn into a much larger sum if you back the right businesses and give them time to flourish. If you're on the hunt for great stocks that are worth owning for the long term, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors identified these industry-leading giants as fantastic investment opportunities right now. Keith Noonan: Thanks to its successful push into the cloud infrastructure services space and transitioning key software offerings to subscription-based models, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been posting fantastic business results. Even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, the company's revenue increased 7% annually to hit $211.9 billion at the end of its most recently concluded fiscal year, which wrapped June 30. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP (adjusted) net income rose 6% to hit $72.4 billion, and the tech giant closed out the year with a stellar profit margin of 34.1%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Zinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.

