Have $1,000? 2 Smart Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

With the Nasdaq Composite still firmly entrenched in bear market territory, if you're feeling discouraged about the state of your portfolio and the performance of some of your favorite stocks, you're certainly not alone. However, even in volatile markets, compelling buying opportunities remain for forward-thinking, patient investors.That said, in this type of environment, it's even more important than usual to differentiate between businesses that have clear paths to growth and are simply trading down amid tough macro conditions, and those that are seeing their shares decline for valid reasons that suggest they'll face long-term headwinds.Two stocks that in my view belong firmly in the former category are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG).