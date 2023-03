Have $1,000? 2 Stock-Split Companies to Add to Your Buy Basket Right Now.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Modern investing has made buying into great companies more accessible than ever, particularly with so many brokerages offering fractional shares. Another way that high-flying stocks can become more accessible to the average investor is through stock splits. A stock split doesn't add value for existing investors, but rather divides their holdings up into more shares at correspondingly lower prices. So a split can also make a stock more palatable for investors with more-moderate capital.As always, share price alone shouldn't affect your choices one way or the other. The underlying business and how it fits your portfolio's objectives are what matter. If you have $1,000 to put into the market right now , here are two companies that recently underwent stock splits to consider holding for years. Continue reading