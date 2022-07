Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is sometimes referred to as "the Oracle of Omaha," a nickname earned by delivering decades of stellar investing performance. If you owned a $1,000 position in Berkshire Hathaway back in 1965 when Buffett acquired the company that would become the foundation for his market-crushing investment conglomerate, that stake would now be worth more than $22.7 million. With a multitude of risk factors on the table, it might seem like a perilous time to be buying stocks, but market turbulence could also be creating worthwhile opportunities for investors. Read on to see why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stand out as top companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio to invest in right now.