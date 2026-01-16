Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
16.01.2026 12:55:00
Have $1,000? 3 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years: Costco, Coca-Cola, and Amazon.
In the consumer goods sector, three durable brands stand the test of time with their resiliency and relevancy. These three companies are designed to withstand the entire economic cycle and provide investors with solid growth and income.If you have $1,000 to invest, consider Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stocks for the next decade. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
