18.06.2022 17:37:00
Have $1,000? Then Buy These Top Stocks Right Now
The best thing you can do in investing is get started, and you don't need a lot of money to begin. With so much market uncertainty right now, many people may be hesitant to invest, but that's not the best approach. If you have $1,000 to invest, these top stocks are right for you.With over $2 trillion in market cap, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the most valuable company in the U.S. and has been one of the key driving forces in the technology industry for decades. It became the first U.S. company to reach the $3 trillion market cap threshold in January 2022, but like many other technology stocks (and the market as a whole), it's been a rough year for the company as the stock is down 28% year to date. Even with its size, there's still room for a lot of growth with Apple.The iPhone is by far Apple's most valuable product, and it's been that way for some time now, accounting for more than half of its net sales. However, I don't believe the future of Apple's growth lies with the iPhone; I believe it's their deepening moves into the financial services space. Apple dipped its foot in there when it announced Apple Pay in 2014, and took it a step further when it launched Apple Card in 2019. But its recent entry, Apple Pay Later, is putting the writing on the wall that they're ready to go all in.
