Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

In 2020 and the beginning of 2021, many new investors were coming to the market. They had money, and they wanted to get in on the stellar returns investors have had in the recent past. After all, from 2016 to 2020, the S&P 500 had risen an impressive 58%, which equates to 12%-plus annual returns. The time leading up to 2020 was a time of stock market bliss, where there was relatively little volatility and (for the most part) stocks soared higher.Because of this, investors bid stocks up to very high valuations. Now, however, that narrative has changed. Some of these high-valuation companies are beginning to see more stabilized growth than outsized growth, and investors are dropping them. That being said, plenty of these once-popular companies have been oversold, which presents some potential bargains for long-term investors.Two companies that have been sold off -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) -- both look like deals today if you plan to hold them for the long term. Continue reading