Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

The stock market has been in sell-off mode in 2022 as evidenced by the sharp declines in major indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, which are down 17.6% and 26%, respectively, so far this year.The broader stock market slump means that investors now have an opportunity to buy shares of some solid companies on the cheap. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are two such companies with healthy prospects and cheap valuations that investors can consider buying right now.Let's see why these two tech stocks could turn out to be solid buys at their current valuations.Continue reading