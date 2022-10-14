|
14.10.2022 12:45:00
Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond
With the market well within bear market territory, many investors may wonder if it's time to pull money out of the market. However, I think the wiser move is to buy stocks.While the short-term prospects may look grim, the long-term picture remains intact for many companies, including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). So if you've got some cash on the sidelines, picking up a few shares of these two companies could make you look like a genius a few years later.Alphabet is the parent company of YouTube, the Android operating system, and a wide range of Google products. While that may seem like a diversified company, it's highly concentrated on advertising. In fact, Alphabet derives more than 80% of its revenue from advertising sources. Continue reading
