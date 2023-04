Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Got a cool grand burning a hole in your pocket? If you're itching to invest that spare cash, you're in luck -- there are lots of good-looking buys in today's stock market, and I don't mind sharing some of my best ideas with you.The two high-growth tech stocks below are prime candidates for a $1,000 investment: freelancer marketplace operator Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) and network performance and security expert Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). They look equally good but for very different reasons.So let's dig in and discover why these stocks may be top picks for 2023 and beyond.Continue reading