Have $1,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 And Beyond

Let's dive into three hidden gems that could turn your modest $1,000 into a treasure chest of long-term growth. So, buckle up, stock sleuths, and get ready for a thrill ride.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is shining bright in the semiconductor industry nowadays, with its Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards putting up more than a fair fight against big-name competitors. CEO Lisa Su's leadership has been instrumental in this success, driving a culture of innovation and a commitment to excellence. Under her guidance, AMD has shed its past mistakes of overpromising and underdelivering. The company is now focused on delivering high-performance products that offer great value to customers. So if want a company that's blazing its own path through the bitterly competitive semiconductor industry, AMD might just be the ticker for you.In the past year, AMD's stock has shown impressive resilience. Shares are trading at $110, reflecting a remarkable 52% increase from their 52-week low. This impressive performance has caught the attention of several analysts. For instance, in February 2023, Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay reiterated an Outperform rating on AMD with a price target of $130, citing the company's strong product portfolio and opportunities in the exploding artificial intelligence (AI) market.