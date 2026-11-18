Phase 3 trials are always interesting because of their proximity to approval and ultimate commercialization of drugs, and particularly so when it involves one with a huge total addressable market (TAM) such as obesity. In addition, the drug in question here, Viking Therapeutics' VK2735, is in a class that already includes one blockbuster drug: Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) tirzepatide (Zepbound for obesity and Mounjaro for obesity with type 2 diabetes), which is approved. All these developments make Viking Therapeutics an attractive stock for investors. Here's why.

The four phase 3 trials comprise two ongoing 78-week trials of VK2735 in subcutaneous form (obesity and obesity with type 2 diabetes; results due in 2027) and two recently started 68-week trials in oral form (results more likely in 2028) for the same indications.

The trials are part of management's strategy to potentially offer VK2735 across a range of dosing options, including a dual formulation option in which initial weight loss from subcutaneous dosing could be followed by maintenance dosing with a more convenient oral form.

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