Have $10,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in unloved stocks can be daunting. Taking the less-traveled path and avoiding the popular, mega-cap names like Microsoft and Apple to go after stocks the market doesn't seem to favor can bring more risk and uncertainty to your portfolio. But if you buy quality businesses at a discounted valuation, over the long run the potential for high returns can be worth taking the risk.If you have $10,000 that isn't needed to pay bills, boost an emergency fund, or pay off short-term debt, consider using it to buy shares of Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM), two stocks currently trading at bargain-bin prices. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading