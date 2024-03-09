|
09.03.2024 08:59:00
Have $2,500? 2 Superior Growth Stocks to Buy in 2024
Stocks have been off to a very bullish start in 2024, and investors seem increasingly optimistic about the overall state of the market and the global economy. Now, that's not to say there aren't still notable macroeconomic challenges that are creating a nuanced operating environment for companies across a range of industries and sectors.However, excellent businesses with long-term growth stories can stay above the fray. If you have some cash, say $2,500, to invest in stocks, here are two companies you might want to consider putting at least part of that amount toward the next time you add to your buy basket.AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been dealing with a reality that afflicts any successful drugmaker, given enough time, which is the loss of patent exclusivity on a key, lucrative product. In AbbVie's case, that loss of patent exclusivity was for Humira, which was not only its most-sold drug but the top-selling drug in the world at its peak.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!