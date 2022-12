Have $3,000? 2 Smart Stocks to Buy at a Discount Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Discounted stocks are abundant these days, but just because a company looks cheaply priced in the current market doesn't make it a great buying opportunity. Beyond share price, it's important to evaluate each company on its merits to determine whether the underlying business remains poised for continued growth. It should also make sense for the composition of your personal portfolio. If you're going bargain shopping before the end of 2022 with $3,000 to invest, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two smart stocks that you won't want to overlook. The market may be giving tech stocks like Apple a tough time right now , but there is no denying the long-term competitive advantages this tech behemoth boasts that can help it ride out near-term storms.Continue reading