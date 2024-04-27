|
27.04.2024 12:30:00
Have $3,000? Buying These 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks in 2024 Would Be a Genius Move.
Even in a still-challenging macro environment, you can make your money work for you and gradually move closer to your financial goals. Investing in stocks can be a great way to boost your portfolio and compound returns that add to your wealth-building journey through the years.If you have $3,000 to invest -- money that you don't need for near-term financial obligations and can leave in your portfolio for several years at least -- here are two phenomenal growth stocks to consider.Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is witnessing a surge of growth as the freelance platform capitalizes on the ways that artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the gig economy. You could be forgiven for wondering how a company that revolves around facilitating the relationship between buyers and sellers of freelance services would fare amid the AI revolution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
