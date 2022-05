Have $3,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 And Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sudden drops in stock prices can be frustrating, but it helps to look at these market dips from a historical lens.Since 1916, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has experienced declines in 35 different years. In 18 of those years, the Dow fell by double-digit percentages. The Dow is currently down 13% in 2022. The last year the Dow finished the year down more than 10% was 2008.Each of these down periods has been followed by strong rebounds in stock prices. The Dow has finished the year up 72 times over the last century.Continue reading