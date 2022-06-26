Have $3,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 And Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are getting scared about the possibility of a recession. They have good cause to feel that way: Inflation is rampant and at 40-year highs, gas prices are at an all-time record north of $5 per gallon, and the Federal Reserve just implemented a 75 basis-point interest rate increase, the largest hike in over two decades. Last week, global investors withdrew over $30 billion from equity funds, the largest wave of selling since 2020 during the depths of the pandemic. The tech sector alone saw a near-half billion outflow of funds. Bond funds saw an equal amount taken out, and money market accounts were brought down by over $40 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading