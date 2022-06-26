|
26.06.2022 13:05:00
Have $3,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 And Beyond
Investors are getting scared about the possibility of a recession. They have good cause to feel that way: Inflation is rampant and at 40-year highs, gas prices are at an all-time record north of $5 per gallon, and the Federal Reserve just implemented a 75 basis-point interest rate increase, the largest hike in over two decades. Last week, global investors withdrew over $30 billion from equity funds, the largest wave of selling since 2020 during the depths of the pandemic. The tech sector alone saw a near-half billion outflow of funds. Bond funds saw an equal amount taken out, and money market accounts were brought down by over $40 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!