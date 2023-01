Have $3,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors are likely wary of buying stocks after the market's dismal performance in 2022. Inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds battered the market and deflated many high-growth stocks which had soared in 2020 and 2021.But historically speaking, investors usually net the biggest gains by buying stocks when they're down during bear markets. I believe a modest $3,000 investment in these three tech stocks -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) -- when the chips are down could pave the way toward some healthy gains in 2023 and beyond.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading