:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
24.02.2026 08:00:00
Have $3,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2026 and Beyond.
There's never a bad time to buy a good stock. A good stock is an even better buy, however, at a lower price.With that premise in mind against a backdrop of relatively steep valuations for most stocks, here's a closer look at three long-term prospects currently trading at bargain prices.Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is one of those names that rings a bell, but you may not be exactly sure why. This will help: This company helps people learn a new language via its website or through its mobile app. Most of its 50 million daily users are learning for free, but 11.5 million of them are paying a small monthly fee for access to its premium tools.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!