Have $3,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargains for 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After suffering painful declines in 2022, many tech stocks surged higher beginning late last year and into the first quarter of 2023. It is not yet clear whether this is the beginning of a recovery.Nonetheless, if investors have $3,000 or a similar sum to put to work, tech stocks such as Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are in a position to drive returns with limited potential downside.The company first became known as a business-to-business chip provider, collaborating with large clients to meet their needs. The best-known Broadcom solution among consumers is probably the one enabling the Wi-Fi hotspot in Apple's iPhone. But the company's broad portfolio of products and clients, is behind the company's rapid growth.Continue reading