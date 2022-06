Have $3,000 to Invest? Here Are 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market's decline in 2022 hasn't been a walk in the park for investors, but the good news is that there are plenty of dividend stocks on sale that you can now add to your portfolio at a discounted price to build income and wealth over the long term.Dividend investing is a time-tested strategy that has proven to be one of the best ways to create long-term wealth. Because returns are generated both from dividend payments as well as stock price appreciation, dividend investing offers you multiple ways to win, and this strategy has outperformed the S&P 500 over time. By reinvesting the dividends you receive, you can generate even better returns.Here are three top dividend stocks that investors can buy now and "set it and forget it" to build a steady stream of dividend payments for years to come.Continue reading