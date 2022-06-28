|
28.06.2022 11:37:00
Have $300? These 2 Top Tech Stocks Are Screaming Buys Now
We're nearly halfway through 2022 and the investing community is already begging for mercy. The benchmark S&P 500 index has fallen about 19% from its peak in January, and the innovation-heavy tech sector has fared much worse. The Nasdaq Composite has plunged by 28% since it peaked in November.Market corrections are scary in the short run, but long-term investors know stocks that represent successful businesses will eventually bubble back up to the top. So even if you don't have a lot of money to invest at the moment, if you have time, you can make the market work for you. With just $300, you could start adding both of these top tech stocks to your portfolio now.What do artificial intelligence developers, graphic designers, and computational biologists all have in common? They all rely on Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) products to do their jobs. The company first made its mark in the mid-2000s with its graphics processing units (GPUs) -- and the ones it produces now remain the gold standard in the video game industry.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!