|
18.06.2022 14:45:00
Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now
During a time like this, when it seems like everyone is talking about how the economy is headed for a recession and the stock market keeps falling, it can be very difficult to put your savings to work. But now might be one of the best times to invest, because the future return potential could be the highest when stocks are crashing. Even if you have just $500 to invest right now, look no further than these two ridiculously cheap stocks to buy and hold for the long term. First on the list is Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). With the entire crypto market tanking, worth roughly $900 billion as of this writing -- down from a peak of nearly $3 trillion last November -- you're probably wondering why I'm recommending this company. Based on 2021 earnings per share of $14.50, Coinbase shares trade for an insanely cheap price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of just 3.5 today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!