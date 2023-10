Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

More people will continue to shift their spending online over the next several decades. E-commerce has been gradually gaining share of overall retail spending for years, but it still only makes up 20% of retail sales, according to eMarketer. Owning shares of e-commerce companies that will be part of this secular trend should thus pay off for investors.Given the headwinds affecting online sales growth over the last year, now is a perfect opportunity to put some money to work in undervalued e-commerce stocks. If you have $500 or less, here's why you might want to consider splitting the amount between shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) right now . Shares of Etsy have fallen 79% from their previous high. Trading at just 13 times free cash flow (FCF), investors are getting a bargain for a profitable company with a long runway of growth. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel