Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

With about $500, you can accomplish a lot in the world of investing. Your gains probably won't happen overnight, but over the long term, you may significantly grow your wealth -- if you make the right choices today.Now, the big question is: What's the right investment choice? That would be picking up companies with solid earnings track records and clear future growth prospects -- and scooping up these shares at a bargain price. That's actually easier than it sounds today, with some of the world's leaders in their fields trading below value. Let's take a look at two absurdly cheap stocks long-term investors should get in on right now . With $500 (or even less), you can buy shares of both.Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is the world's largest non-alcoholic beverage company, selling drinks in more than 200 countries, but this leader still is growing. It's gained value share quarter after quarter in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel