NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
15.01.2026 12:25:00
Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now
It is often suggested that Wall Street is efficient in the way it prices stocks. That's actually true over long periods of time, but over short periods, investors can be quite emotional. This emotionality can open up buying opportunities for investors who focus on the long term.Right now could be a good time to take a contrarian stance and buy Realty Income (NYSE: O) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), which both appear to be trading at absurdly cheap prices. Here's why you might want to go against the crowd.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
