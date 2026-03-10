NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.03.2026 08:55:00
Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now.
I'm drawn to companies the market has largely stopped paying attention to -- businesses that look ordinary on the surface but are quietly building structural advantages underneath.That's what led me to three consumer and agriculture plays I think deserve a closer look right now. Each sits in a mature industry where investors often assume growth and innovation are limited. Yet all three are making strategic shifts that could reshape how their businesses compound over the next decade.One is a South American agro-industrial operator turning agricultural waste into energy and building a vertically integrated bioeconomy. Another is a nostalgic global produce brand modernizing its supply chain and sharpening its focus on higher-margin fruit categories. The third is a beaten-down beauty company attempting a reset around prestige fragrance, one of the most resilient segments in cosmetics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
