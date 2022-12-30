|
30.12.2022 23:37:09
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way.The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will put you well on the way to retiring a millionaire. Here are two bargain growth stocks that are begging to be bought right now.The growth of global e-commerce is expected to hit $58 trillion worldwide by 2028, and one of the fastest-growing e-commerce regions in the world is Latin America. Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are seeing explosive growth in online sales, serving as a strong tailwind for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) -- the leading online-commerce ecosystem in Latin America.Continue reading
