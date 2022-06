Have $500 to Spare? Buy These 2 Top Stocks Now for 10X Gains

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This is an awfully scary time to be a growth stock investor. It seems like hardly a day goes by when the most popular stocks don't move by 5% or more. Those moves have been to the downside so often that some of the best-performing stocks of 2020 and 2021 have lost over half their value. When individual stocks are severely beaten down, there's usually a specific reason. During bear markets like these, great businesses with large market opportunities can get dragged down, too, even when their underlying fundamentals are strong. These innovative businesses are doing a lot better than their dismal stock charts suggest. Now that they're down, just $500 is more than enough to start a position in one or both of these top growth stocks. Continue reading