Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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02.05.2026 01:30:00
Have a Retirement Account? Why the "Withdrawing Interest Only" Strategy May Not Work for You.
To determine how long a retirement account is likely to last, a retiree must estimate the average rate of return on their portfolio. For those who are nervous about running out of money in retirement, estimation may not be enough.Instead, some retirees have decided to withdraw only the interest earned on their retirement accounts each year, leaving the principal untouched. That means withdrawing more in years their portfolio is doing well and scaling back when the market is down. The goal for many is to die with the same amount of principal they started with.For the truly risk-averse, this withdrawal strategy seems sound. However, there are several reasons it may not work for you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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