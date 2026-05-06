Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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06.05.2026 19:23:00
Have AST SpaceMobile's Ambitious 2026 Launch Plans Hit a Roadblock?
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is an up-and-coming satellite company aiming to build a mobile network from space, but its plans hit a snag in April following the unsuccessful launch of its BlueBird 7 satellite.The space company entered 2026 with ambitions to have up to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of the year, enough to provide continuous coverage for its target markets. However, its recent setback may put those plans on the back burner. Here's everything investors need to know.Technological advancements and significantly cheaper launch services have made low-Earth-orbit satellites highly appealing to carriers. AST SpaceMobile provides direct-to-cellular broadband that can connect unmodified smartphones, essentially acting as a cellphone tower in space. In recent years, the company has entered into agreements with top carriers, including AT&T, Verizon Communications, and Vodafone, to eliminate global dead zones.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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