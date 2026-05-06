Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.05.2026 19:23:00

Have AST SpaceMobile's Ambitious 2026 Launch Plans Hit a Roadblock?

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is an up-and-coming satellite company aiming to build a mobile network from space, but its plans hit a snag in April following the unsuccessful launch of its BlueBird 7 satellite.The space company entered 2026 with ambitions to have up to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of the year, enough to provide continuous coverage for its target markets. However, its recent setback may put those plans on the back burner. Here's everything investors need to know.Technological advancements and significantly cheaper launch services have made low-Earth-orbit satellites highly appealing to carriers. AST SpaceMobile provides direct-to-cellular broadband that can connect unmodified smartphones, essentially acting as a cellphone tower in space. In recent years, the company has entered into agreements with top carriers, including AT&T, Verizon Communications, and Vodafone, to eliminate global dead zones.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten