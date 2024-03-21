|
21.03.2024 18:29:59
Have you passed on a decent job offer because of unaffordable housing?
We’d like to hear from people who decided not to take up a job offer because they could not find affordable housing close enough to the workplaceWe’re interested to hear from people who have recently opted to turn down a job offer they were interested in because they found housing in the area of the workplace too expensive.Whether you turned down a job because of unaffordable sale or rental prices for property within a reasonable distance to the workplace in question, and whether you chose to pass on the job offer or had no other choice, we’d like to hear from you. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
