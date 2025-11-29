Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
29.11.2025 17:23:00
Have You Seen the Slow Cooker in Tomorrow's Quantum Kitchen?
I thought it was too early to pick long-term winners in the quantum computing space, and maybe it is. I'm growing fond of D-Wave Quantum's (NYSE: QBTS) unique position in this emerging industry, though.D-Wave's focus on quantum annealing could make its products a helpful co-processor next to some other commercial-scale developer's quantum gates. If that sentence made as much sense as Finnish poetry (kansassa kasuavassa), let me explain the basics of the two quantum computing models. I think you'll see what I mean about D-Wave's standing apart from the other specialists.Think of quantum annealing as the slow cooker in the quantum computing kitchen of tomorrow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!