Haven Life's Term Life Insurance Products Again Awarded Multiple Best-in-Class Recognitions in Recent Months

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company ( MassMutual ), is thrilled to announce a host of new best-in-class recognitions from some of the country's most trusted consumer brand rankings and well-established industry organizations including Buy Side from WSJ , CBS News , CBS Moneywatch [JM1] , Forbes Advisor , LIDMA , Money and Nerdwallet . Haven Life offers two term life insurance products, Haven Term (with up to $3M in coverage) and Haven Simple (with up to $1M in coverage) — visit Haven Life's website for more details on the difference in the two products.

Buy Side from WSJ , The Wall Street Journal's commerce site, named Haven Life the "Best No-Exam" option for term life insurance — reaffirming recognition on Buy Side's inaugural list last November — due to the convenience of Haven Simple's no-exam option and its higher-than-typical coverage maximum, and the fact that Haven Life is a subsidiary of MassMutual. Buy Side selected insurers based on available policy options, coverage limits, age restrictions, insurance riders, customer satisfaction, pricing, and policy purchasing options.

, The Wall Street Journal's commerce site, named Haven Life the option for term life insurance — reaffirming recognition on Buy Side's inaugural list last — due to the convenience of Haven Simple's no-exam option and its higher-than-typical coverage maximum, and the fact that Haven Life is a subsidiary of MassMutual. Buy Side selected insurers based on available policy options, coverage limits, age restrictions, insurance riders, customer satisfaction, pricing, and policy purchasing options. CBS News awarded Haven Life "Best for Cost" on its list of best term life after analyzing sample pricing from several competitors to select the winner. A 33-year old female from Texas seeking $500,000 in coverage for a 20-year term would pay only $21.67 per month with a Haven Term policy. CBS News also mentioned Haven Life's excellent customer reviews and ratings.

awarded Haven Life on its list of best term life after analyzing sample pricing from several competitors to select the winner. A 33-year old female from seeking in coverage for a 20-year term would pay only per month with a Haven Term policy. CBS News also mentioned Haven Life's excellent customer reviews and ratings. CBS Moneywatch named Haven Life "Best for Quick Approval" highlighting its Haven Simple offering, a fully digital application process that does not require a medical exam. CBS Moneywatch notes you can apply, get approved, and start coverage over lunch.

named Haven Life highlighting its Haven Simple offering, a fully digital application process that does not require a medical exam. CBS Moneywatch notes you can apply, get approved, and start coverage over lunch. Forbes Advisor recognized Haven Life on its list of "Best Term Life Insurance for 2023," citing the easy online application, full suite of benefits and immediate decision on eligibility. Forbes Advisor's methodology utilizes data on cost, guaranteed renewability, and a rider (think: bonus feature), titled Haven Life Plus, which offers access to additional benefits to policyholders..

recognized Haven Life on its list of citing the easy online application, full suite of benefits and immediate decision on eligibility. Forbes Advisor's methodology utilizes data on cost, guaranteed renewability, and a rider (think: bonus feature), titled Haven Life Plus, which offers access to additional benefits to policyholders.. LIDMA , the Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association, awarded Haven Life the LIDMA Innovation Award given to the company that demonstrates its ability to make the daunting process of purchasing life insurance more accessible for Americans. Haven Life was selected by the LIDMA Board of Directors based on factors including improvements to the buying experience and building end-to-end digital products that serve as a long-term solution for the industry.

, the Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association, awarded Haven Life the given to the company that demonstrates its ability to make the daunting process of purchasing life insurance more accessible for Americans. Haven Life was selected by the LIDMA Board of Directors based on factors including improvements to the buying experience and building end-to-end digital products that serve as a long-term solution for the industry. Money announced Haven Life as the "Best Term Life Insurance" this month due to its up to $3 million coverage maximum and additional benefits such as online will and estate planning services with Haven Life Plus. Money's ranking methodology evaluated factors including customer experience and product offerings, customer satisfaction ratings, and the simplicity of the underwriting process.

announced Haven Life as the this month due to its up to coverage maximum and additional benefits such as online will and estate planning services with Haven Life Plus. Money's ranking methodology evaluated factors including customer experience and product offerings, customer satisfaction ratings, and the simplicity of the underwriting process. Nerdwallet chose Haven Life as "Best Online Buying Experience" in October for its user-friendly website and instant coverage options, including the quick, entirely online application and accelerated underwriting process.

"When Haven Life launched in 2015, our mission was straightforward: make life insurance simpler, more affordable and more accessible for every U.S. household," said Mitch Ocampo, Head of Haven Life. "We are honored to be recognized for our innovative approach to helping our customers secure their financial futures and gain peace of mind by providing their families and loved ones with financial security."

These awards follow a spate of recognitions for Haven Life earlier this year including Bankrate's "Best Life Insurance for People Over 50," the Real Simple Smart Money Awards , and Investopedia . Haven Life's convenient online approach, simple application process, high coverage limits and option to forgo a medical exam with Haven Simple policies are consistent differentiators in a crowded and often complicated landscape.

For individuals interested in purchasing life insurance, they can visit www.havenlife.com/quote-tool . There, they can get a quote and proceed to apply for a Haven Life policy in minutes, often without the need for a medical exam.* For more information about Haven Life products, visit www.havenlife.com .

About Haven Life:

Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is re-thinking how people financially protect the ones they love. Haven Life is committed to delivering exceptional products, delightful purchasing experiences, and meaningful moments of service to the modern life insurance customer.

Haven Term is a Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC21 HAVEN TERM in certain states, including NC; HAVEN TERM CA21 in California) issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company (C.M. Life), Enfield, CT 06082. In NY (DTC-NY), DE (DTC-DE), SD (DTC-SD) and ND (DTC) it is issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001.

Haven Simple is a Simplified Issue Term Life Insurance Policy (ICC20 HAVEN SIMPLE in certain states, including NC; HAVEN SIMPLE CA20 in California). It is issued by C.M. Life Insurance Company, Enfield, CT 06082.

*Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant's insurability, based on their answers to the health questions in the application, and their truthfulness.[JJ2]

