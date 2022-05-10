HAVENLY, THE LEADING INTERIOR DESIGN PLATFORM, ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF 2ND ANNUAL HAVENLY DESIGN AWARDS

Havenly design experts identified the best products for the home based on data from hundreds of thousands of designs

DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly, the largest interior design service, announced the winners of its second annual Havenly Design Awards today. Havenly's network of 500+ expert designers utilize data from hundreds of thousands of designs and best selling products from their e-commerce platform to nominate the best of the best. The winners feature the most popular pieces ranging from beloved home brands to Havenly exclusive collections.

In its second year, the Havenly Design Awards crowned over 40 winners across the home space using their interior design expertise and extensive data to name the most popular products in 8 overarching categories: Living Room, Bedroom, Dining, Home Office, Nursery, Outdoor, Lighting, and Decor.

"We are very excited to bring back the Havenly Design Awards for a second year to celebrate all the incredible products that make the home a place to love," said Lee Mayer, CEO and Co-Founder of Havenly. "Havenly designers complete hundreds of thousands of designs for our customers and in doing so, they learn so much about what works for different spaces, styles and price points. We also have an unprecedented amount of data on home for an Interior Design company, so you can trust these pieces have been tried, tested, and truly work in your home. With the Havenly Design awards we can now share with our community all the incredible learnings gleaned from our designers over the years. Our goal is to make Havenly Design Awards the go-to destination for inspiration and home expertise and Havenly.com the one-stop shop for the best in home design."

Winners of the Havenly Design Awards will be featured on Havenly's ecommerce platform with a dedicated seal and found in the 'Havenly Design Awards' section. To learn more about the Havenly Design Awards and see the full list of nominees and winners, please visit: Havenly.com/design-awards

SELECT HAVENLY DESIGN AWARDS WINNERS:

About Havenly

Havenly is the largest interior design service that makes expert design accessible to anyone, regardless of budget or location. Havenly, founded by Lee Mayer, is a network of professional, highly screened and trained interior designers who create custom visual designs based on the client's unique style choices. They create hundreds of thousands of designs per year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration across the country. Havenly's e-commerce platform is connected to hundreds of retailers for clients to make direct purchases with the guaranteed best prices. Start designing your space at Havenly.com or on the Havenly App, available on Apple App Store.

