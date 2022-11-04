Havenpark Communities Celebrates the Expansion of its West Branch Village Community in Iowa City Suburb

Expansion adds 65 new lots for high-quality, affordable housing in Iowa

WEST BRANCH, Iowa, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities in Iowa and around the country, celebrated the expansion of its West Branch Village Community to meet the growing demand for high-quality and affordable housing. The expansion added 65 new lots for modern housing in a county where home prices have steadily increased. The grand opening event featured local Iowa officials, residents, and members of Havenpark's leadership team in a lively afternoon ribbon-cutting celebration.

"We are proud to provide quality and affordable manufactured homes in caring communities here in Iowa and across the U.S.," said Havenpark's Divisional Vice President Todd De Leon. "Here in the county, home prices have been increasing 16.3 percent yearly, fortunately, with manufactured homes, we can offer lower prices while still providing modern, high-quality and affordable homes."

Havenpark worked with various builders to manufacture the 65 new homes coming to West Branch Village, located just outside Iowa City. The new homes include three-bedroom and two-bathroom options that boast more than 1200 square feet of space and come with a variety of high-quality finishes and layouts starting at $79,900.

The expansion is part of Havenpark's commitment to improving the West Branch Village community for its current and future residents. Since purchasing the property in April 2019, the company has brought in more than 30 new homes and made capital improvements, including installing a new basketball court and playground, replacing sections of the road, tree trimming and removal, and increasing access to the popular Hoover Trail. Prior to the expansion, the community held 183 homes.

In the Iowa City metro area, where West Branch Village is located, price points for a basic starter home are now in excess of $300,000.Manufactured homes cost considerably less and still offer high-quality housing with modern, redesigned living spaces. Havenpark is aiming to meet the needs for affordable homes in Iowa and around the country, where the company will bring more than 1,000 affordable housing units online across its community portfolio this year. Manufactured home communities across America have been approaching full capacity, creating the challenge of adequate home sites to accommodate the growing demand for affordable housing.

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Earlier this year, Havenpark Communities announced it has committed to adding an additional 1,000 new affordable homes across the country, including in Iowa, in the coming year. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark Communities makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

