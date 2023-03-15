|
15.03.2023 14:25:23
Havila Kystruten AS: Further delayed start up for Havila Polaris
Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements about delayed start up for the completed coastal cruise ship Havila Polaris.
As reported earlier, the company has applied to Central Bank of Ireland for a license, which is crucial for the company to be able to pay off debts and to release the security linked to the vessels.
The company is close to a solution but start up 7th of April is not possible with the timeframe presented.
As a result, the company is forced to cancel another two roundtrips with Havila Polaris and the scheduled start-up of Havila Polaris is set for 29th April, and firmly believes this will be the last delay.
The company once again strongly apologizes for the consequences for the passengers and locals along the coast.
Contacts:
CEO, Bent Martini: +47 905 99 650
CFO, Arne Johan Dale: +47 909 87 706
