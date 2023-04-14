|
14.04.2023 12:43:01
Havila Kystruten AS: Ministry of Transport has withdrawn the fine related to delayed start-up for Havila Polaris
Reference is made to the Stock Exchange Release sent 8th February 2023, where the company informed about a fine amounting to NOK 7.7 million per month from January 2023 for delayed start-up of Havila Polaris.
The Ministry of Transport has today informed the company that they accept the company's claim that the delays are due to circumstances beyond the company's control.
As a result, the Ministry of Transport has withdrawn the demand for a fine on the basis of force majeure. The Ministry of Transport has also informed the company that, based on their conclusion,
they accept that the delayed start-up of Havila Pollux is also due to circumstances beyond the company's control and the company will not be fined for this delay. Under the condition that the reason for the delay is the one that is now accepted.
There are still, as previously notified, unresolved issues related to the sanction regulations which means that the start-up for Havila Polaris is now set for 21st of May 2023.
Contacts:
CEO Bent Martini: + 47 905 99 650
CFO Arne Johan Dale: + 47 909 87 706
