Havila Kystruten AS: New Chief financial officer takes up the position tod

Aleksander Røynesdal today takes up the position as Chief Financial Officer of Havila Kystruten.



He is 44 years old and comes from the position as COO in Norgas Carriers AS.

He has a diverse background from the finance area, including from I.M. Skaugen in Norway and Singapore.

Arne Johan Dale continues as Chief Financial Officer of Havila Group.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114