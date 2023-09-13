13.09.2023 13:29:00

HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS: Supplementary Prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS: Supplement to the Prospectus dated 8 September 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Havila Kystruten AS(the "Company")on 8 September 2023 with the launch of the offering (the "Subsequent Offering")of up to 60,000,000 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 1 per share. The terms and conditions for the Subsequent Offering are set out in the national prospectus prepared by the Company in accordance with the rules in the Securities Trading Act chapter 7 (the "Prospectus").

The Company has become aware of an error in the Prospectus whereby its Appendix B did not contain a reference to the audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2021.

As a consequence of the aforementioned, the Company has prepared a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement")in which the error is amended. The Prospectus Supplement is available at the websites of the Managers: Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities AS, and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge.

Should any investors who have subscribed for new shares in the Subsequent Offering prior to the publishing of the Prospectus Supplement wish to withdraw their subscription, they may do so by contacting either of the Managers within 15 September 2023 at 16:30 CEST, cf. section 7-11 (2) of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contacts:
Chief financial officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706


 


