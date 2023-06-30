Havila Kystruten AS: Update on refinancing

Reference is made to previous stock exchange releases regarding the company's financing and the expected delivery of the Havila Polaris and Pollux. Reference is also made to the release given on 27 June 2023 at 09:05.

The Company are progressing the financing but will not reach the due dates decided by the UK court for settlement of the termination sums towards the existing financier. Hence, the Company has applied to UK court for a further extension of the settlement date for the existing debt.

The Company will need to clarify the new timeline and confirm new start-up dates for Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux. Consequently, the upcoming departures July 15th and July 21st must be cancelled.

The company again strongly regrets consequences for anyone affected by the delays.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706