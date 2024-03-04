|
04.03.2024 10:44:41
Havila Shipping ASA: Extended contracts for Havila Borg and Havila Fanø
The company has agreed with Petersen Den Helder BV new contract for the PSV Havila Borg with up to 150 days commencing on 5th April 2024 in direct continuation of the existing contract.
The company has agreed with TotalEnergies EP Denmark AS, to extend the contract period for the PSV Havila Fanø to be firm until the end of June 2024.
The day rates are fixed according to the current market.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
