Havila Shipping ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of Havila Shipping ASA hereby gives notice of

Extraordinary General Meeting.



The meeting will take place on 12 November, 2024, at 10 :00hours.

The meeting will be held as a digital meeeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.



The notice will be sent to shareholders, by post to the registered address in VPS, or through VPS.





Contacts:



Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722



Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment