Havila Shipping ASA: OceanPact has extended the bareboat charter of Havila Harmony with one year

OceanPact has declared the option for one year extension of the bareboat agreement on Havila Harmony (Parcel Dos Meros).

The agreement keep the vessel on contract until December 2024

Contacts

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, 47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirementspursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act