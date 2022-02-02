HAWAI'I LIFE ACQUIRES MAUI'S WAILEA REALTY CORPORATION

Locally owned and operated Hawai'i company solidifies standing as top brokerage in the state

MAUI, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawai'i Life, the state's leading residential real estate brokerage by sales volume, announces the acquisition of Wailea Realty Corporation, a second-generation Maui real estate brokerage founded in 1972. Sales have been strong across the islands and Hawai'i Life is coming off its best year on record with $3.68 billion closed in 2021.

"Wailea Realty is an iconic company and it's an honor to have them join forces with Hawai'i Life. We have a lot in common, from the same deep roots in the communities we serve to strong independent identities," said Hawai'i Life CEO Matt Beall. "They're already taking full advantage of our in-house marketing, advertising, inside sales and agent services teams."

Operated by Bradley MacArthur and Tom Tezak, Wailea Realty holds the third largest market share, behind Hawai'i Life, in the master-planned resort community of Wailea. Since the acquisition, 53 brokers and salespeople from Wailea Realty Corporation have joined the Hawai'i Life team, expanding the company's presence and breadth of service on the island of Maui.

"We spent a lot of time considering the best direction for both our clients and our salespeople," said Wailea Realty President and owner-broker Bradley MacAurther. "Hawai'i Life is an internationally recognized brand that offers our clients extraordinary exposure to potential buyers, and it was very meaningful that they're a locally owned and operated company."



Owner-broker Tom Tezak, who ranked No. 6 in total sales for agents on Maui in 2021, plans to leverage Hawai'i Life's founding membership of Forbes Global Properties, a global consortium of top-tier real estate firms around the world. "Several companies entered the market this past year touting various claims, so we wanted to strengthen the position of both our agents and our clients with something legitimate. The access to the Forbes audience is really impressive," said Tezak.

MacArthur and Tezak will work alongside the sales team at Wailea from the same office locations, located in The Shops at Wailea within the Wailea Resort and Rainbow Mall in Kihei, joining Hawai'i Life's four other offices on Maui and locations across the island chain.

About Hawai'i Life

Founded in 2008, Hawai'i Life is a 100% locally owned and operated real estate brokerage and the State of Hawai'i's leading firm in high-end listings and sales. The company reached $3.68 billion in Hawai'i property sales in 2021. Hawai'i Life is the exclusive Hawai'i member of Forbes Global Properties ™ and is one of Luxury Portfolio International's ® global network of premier, locally branded real estate companies. To learn more about Hawai'i Life, please visit the state's most trafficked real estate website at hawaiilife.com .

