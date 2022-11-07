|
07.11.2022 12:09:18
Hawaiian Electric Industries Q3 Profit Tops Estimates
(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) reported third quarter net income for common stock of $62.1 million and EPS of $0.57 compared to $63.4 million and EPS of $0.58, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.55, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues increased to $1.04 billion from $756.90 million, prior year.
On November 3, 2022, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on December 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!