Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

HONOLULU, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

"Strong demand in our domestic markets has been joined by an encouraging recovery from our international gateways in the second quarter" said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO. "As we move into the summer travel peak every indication suggests a continuation of these positive trends. I am extremely proud of our team who continue to deliver the industry's best reliability and service as we pursue our mission to connect people with aloha."

Financial Results

Second Quarter 2022

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(36.8) million , and an adjusted net loss of $(46.1) million .

, and an adjusted net loss of . The Company reported GAAP EPS of $(0.72) , and adjusted EPS of $(0.90) .

, and adjusted EPS of . The Company reported EBITDA of $12.9 million , and adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million .

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue Environment

The Company continued to enjoy strong demand throughout its domestic network and is seeing a solid recovery in its international network. The Company's premium products performed exceptionally well during the quarter, with both business/first class revenue and Extra Comfort revenue exceeding 2019 levels. The Company's overall operating revenue was down 2.9% from second quarter 2019 as its international network is still rebuilding.

Other revenue was up 26.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019 driven by a record quarter of cargo revenue and sales of HawaiianMiles.

Routes and Network

In April 2022 the Company announced it was resuming three-times-weekly nonstop service between Auckland, New Zealand and Honolulu, Hawai'i starting July 2, 2022 and a seasonal increase in frequency between Seoul, South Korea and Honolulu for the summer of 2022.

In May 2022 the Company announced its plan to resume service between Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) beginning August 1. The Company also announced an increase in weekly flights between HNL and Narita Airport (NRT) and Osaka's Kansai Airport (KIX) beginning in August.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company operated at 87% of its 2019 second quarter system capacity, comprised of 115%, 80% and 31% capacity on its North America, Neighbor Island and International routes, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.5 billion

$1.8 billion in liquidity, including its undrawn $235 million revolving credit facility

in liquidity, including its undrawn revolving credit facility Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.8 billion

Air traffic liability of $784 million

Operational Excellence

The Company maintained its #1 national ranking for On-Time Performance for the 18th consecutive year in 2021, as reported in the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Air Travel Consumer Report.

In July 2022, Travel + Leisure named Hawaiian Airlines Best Domestic Airline.

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

In May 2022, the Company issued its 2022 Corporate Kuleana (Responsibility) Report, providing updates on Environmental, Social and Governance performance and priorities, including new commitments to replace single-use plastics in cabin service by 2029 and to locally source 40% of food and beverage for its Hawai'i-based catering operations by 2025.

In May 2022, the Company announced a strategic partnership with REGENT to support the initial design of its next-generation 100-person capacity all-electric seaglider known as the Monarch.

In June 2022, the Company announced a plan to jointly study the commercial viability of locally produced sustainable aviation fuels to replace all or a percentage of traditional fossil fuel-based jet fuel with fuel that is made with sustainable feedstocks.

In July 2022, the Company appointed Wendy Beck and Craig Vosburg to its Board of Directors.

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

The Company expects its capacity for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 to be down approximately 5% to down 8% compared to the third quarter of 2019, mostly driven by the delay of the full restoration of its Japan network.

The Company expects its total revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 to sequentially improve from the second quarter and be between down 3.5% to up 0.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The Company expects its CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 to be consistent with the second quarter at up approximately 8% to 12% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The Company's outlook for adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 is $15 million to $75 million.

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Item

Third Quarter 2022

Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

GAAP Third Quarter

2022 Guidance ASMs

Down 5% to 8%







Total Revenue

Down 3.5% to up 0.5%







Costs per ASM excluding fuel and non-

recurring items (a)

Up 8% to 12%

Costs per ASM (a)

up 22% to 25% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Down 7% to 10%







Fuel Price per Gallon (b)

$3.50







Adjusted EBITDA (c)

$15 million to $75

million

Net Income (c)









(a) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items. (b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the July 14, 2022 fuel forward curve. (c) The Company is not providing a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as it is unable, without unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain special and non-recurring charges, which could have a significant impact on the GAAP measure.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2022 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Costs per ASM excludes any adjustments for labor agreements that are currently amendable or become amendable in 2022.

Item

Full Year 2022

Guidance

GAAP Equivalent

GAAP Full Year 2022

Guidance ASMs

Down 11% to 8%







Costs per ASM excluding fuel and non-

recurring items (a)

Up 12% to 15%

Costs per ASM (a)

Up 23% to 25.5% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed

Down 14% to 11%







Fuel Price per Gallon (b)

$3.36







Effective Tax Rate

~19.5%







Capital Expenditures

$105 million to $125

million













(a) See Table under "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of GAAP costs per ASM to costs per ASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items. (b) Fuel Price per Gallon estimates are based on the July 14, 2022 fuel forward curve.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Table 1. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change



(in thousands, except per share data) Operating Revenue:























Passenger

$ 617,463

$ 356,271

73.3 %

$ 1,021,492

$ 493,740

106.9 % Other

74,402

54,510

36.5 %

147,587

99,258

48.7 % Total

691,865

410,781

68.4 %

1,169,079

592,998

97.1 % Operating Expenses:























Wages and benefits

205,686

170,858

20.4 %

408,785

330,937

23.5 % Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

226,892

83,840

170.6 %

377,874

131,576

187.2 % Maintenance, materials and repairs

55,967

37,083

50.9 %

111,617

71,335

56.5 % Aircraft and passenger servicing

35,631

25,730

38.5 %

69,446

42,981

61.6 % Depreciation and amortization

34,333

35,113

(2.2) %

68,088

70,469

(3.4) % Commissions and other selling

28,615

17,270

65.7 %

49,262

28,679

71.8 % Aircraft rent

25,790

27,679

(6.8) %

52,066

57,520

(9.5) % Other rentals and landing fees

37,041

27,339

35.5 %

71,652

47,007

52.4 % Purchased services

33,757

23,771

42.0 %

64,444

47,868

34.6 % Special items

—

8,983

(100.0) %

—

8,983

(100.0) % Government grant recognition

—

(95,119)

(100.0) %

—

(242,389)

(100.0) % Other

34,242

29,759

15.1 %

69,739

52,721

32.3 % Total

717,954

392,306

83.0 %

1,342,973

647,687

107.3 % Operating Income (Loss)

(26,089)

18,475

(241.2) %

(173,894)

(54,689)

218.0 % Nonoperating Income (Expense):























Interest expense and amortization of debt

discounts and issuance costs

(24,517)

(30,315)





(49,554)

(54,008)



Interest income

6,562

1,345





10,996

2,594



Capitalized interest

1,060

776





2,112

1,460



Gains on fuel derivatives

—

—





—

217



Loss on extinguishment of debt

(8,568)

—





(8,568)

(3,994)



Other components of net periodic benefit

cost

1,274

981





2,560

1,962



Other, net

4,344

444





15,590

21,340



Total

(19,845)

(26,769)





(26,864)

(30,429)



Loss Before Income Taxes

(45,934)

(8,294)





(200,758)

(85,118)



Income tax benefit

(9,160)

(2,117)





(41,175)

(18,250)



Net Loss

$ (36,774)

$ (6,177)





$ (159,583)

$ (66,868)



Net Loss Per Share























Basic

$ (0.72)

$ (0.12)





$ (3.11)

$ (1.33)



Diluted

$ (0.72)

$ (0.12)





$ (3.11)

$ (1.33)



Weighted Average Number of Common

Stock Shares Outstanding:























Basic

51,356

51,156





51,322

50,319



Diluted

51,356

51,156





51,322

50,319





Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

December 31, 2021



(in thousands, except shares) ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 424,952

$ 490,561 Restricted cash

17,268

17,267 Short-term investments

1,117,417

1,241,752 Accounts receivable, net

89,256

92,888 Income taxes receivable

69,980

71,201 Spare parts and supplies, net

39,065

34,109 Prepaid expenses and other

75,091

66,127 Total

1,833,029

2,013,905 Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of

$1,067,908 and $999,966 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,905,715

1,957,623 Other Assets:







Assets held-for-sale

22,566

29,449 Operating lease right-of-use assets

497,214

536,154 Long-term prepayments and other

92,990

80,489 Intangible assets, net

13,500

13,500 Total Assets

$ 4,365,014

$ 4,631,120 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 148,583

$ 114,400 Air traffic liability and current frequent flyer deferred revenue

783,732

631,157 Other accrued liabilities

166,839

165,050 Current maturities of long-term debt, less discount

46,857

97,096 Current maturities of finance lease obligations

27,137

24,149 Current maturities of operating leases

76,344

79,158 Total

1,249,492

1,111,010 Long-Term Debt

1,598,553

1,704,298 Other Liabilities and Deferred Credits:







Noncurrent finance lease obligations

85,679

100,995 Noncurrent operating leases

385,463

423,293 Accumulated pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations

154,302

160,817 Other liabilities and deferred credits

76,603

78,340 Noncurrent frequent flyer deferred revenue

304,798

296,484 Deferred tax liability, net

134,571

186,797 Total

1,141,416

1,246,726 Commitments and Contingencies







Shareholders' Equity:







Special preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, three shares issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 51,385,436 and 51,233,369 shares

outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

514

512 Capital in excess of par value

271,909

269,575 Accumulated income

221,254

380,837 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(118,124)

(81,838) Total

375,553

569,086 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,365,014

$ 4,631,120

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021



(in thousands) Net cash provided by Operating Activities

$ 31,665

$ 417,277 Cash flows from Investing Activities:







Additions to property and equipment, including pre-delivery payments

(16,521)

(17,886) Proceeds from the disposition of aircraft and aircraft related equipment

9,662

117 Purchases of investments

(575,191)

(862,001) Sales of investments

635,385

280,007 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

53,335

(599,763) Cash flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

—

68,132 Long-term borrowings

—

1,251,705 Repayments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

(149,019)

(342,151) Debt issuance costs and discounts

—

(24,664) Payment for taxes withheld for stock compensation

(1,589)

(1,712) Other

—

1,837 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(150,608)

953,147 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(65,608)

770,661 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of Period

507,828

509,639 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of Period

$ 442,220

$ 1,280,300

Table 2. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Selected Statistical Data (unaudited)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change



(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Scheduled Operations (a) :























Revenue passengers flown

2,576

1,723

49.5 %

4,606

2,456

87.5 % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

3,862,507

2,764,719

39.7 %

6,836,857

3,818,847

79.0 % Available seat miles (ASM)

4,505,285

3,546,316

27.0 %

8,747,768

6,012,358

45.5 % Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)

15.99 ¢

12.89 ¢

24.0 %

14.94 ¢

12.93 ¢

15.5 % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

85.7 %

78.0 %

7.7 pts.

78.2 %

63.5 %

14.7 pts. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)

13.71 ¢

10.05 ¢

36.4 %

11.68 ¢

8.21 ¢

42.3 % Total Operations (a) :























Revenue passengers flown

2,584

1,730

49.4 %

4,620

2,466

87.3 % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

3,870,586

2,789,129

38.8 %

6,858,150

3,851,446

78.1 % Available seat miles (ASM)

4,516,296

3,586,928

25.9 %

8,779,344

6,068,574

44.7 % Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)

15.32 ¢

11.45 ¢

33.8 %

13.32 ¢

9.77 ¢

36.3 % Operating cost per ASM (CASM)

15.90 ¢

10.94 ¢

45.3 %

15.30 ¢

10.67 ¢

43.4 % CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (b)

10.87 ¢

11.00 ¢

(1.2) %

10.97 ¢

12.35 ¢

(11.2) % Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (c)

5.03 ¢

2.34 ¢

115.0 %

4.31 ¢

2.17 ¢

98.6 % Revenue block hours operated

47,477

39,250

21.0 %

92,360

66,245

39.4 % Gallons of jet fuel consumed

57,494

44,442

29.4 %

110,911

74,388

49.1 % Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (c)

$3.95

$1.89

109.0 %

$3.41

$1.77

92.7 %





(a) Includes the operations of the Company's contract carrier under a capacity purchase agreement, which was indefinitely suspended in the first quarter of 2021 and terminated in the second quarter of 2021. (b) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to operating expenses excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items. (c) Includes applicable taxes and fees.

Table 3.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, PRASM, RASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, and Adjusted EBITDA. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 the Company recognized $95.1 million and $242.4 million , respectively, in contra-expense related to grant proceeds under the federal Payroll Support Programs (Government grant recognition). The grant proceeds were recognized in proportion to estimated wages and benefits expense over the period to which the Payroll Support Programs relate.

the Company recognized and , respectively, in contra-expense related to grant proceeds under the federal Payroll Support Programs (Government grant recognition). The grant proceeds were recognized in proportion to estimated wages and benefits expense over the period to which the Payroll Support Programs relate. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company recognized a $8.6 million loss on the extinguishment of its remaining outstanding Series 2020-1A and Series 2020- 1B Equipment Notes. Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze the Company's core operational performance and more readily compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented below.

, the Company recognized a loss on the extinguishment of its remaining outstanding Series 2020-1A and Series 2020- Equipment Notes. Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze the Company's core operational performance and more readily compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented below. Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

In January 2022 , the Company reached a tentative agreement with the representatives of its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM-M) and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers - Clerical Division (IAM-C) employees. In February 2022 , the Company received notice from IAM that the agreement was ratified by its members. The new CBA included a signing bonus of $2.1 million , which was recorded in wages and benefits. Negotiated as part of the new CBA, the Company offered a separation program for the IAM-M and IAM-C employees and recorded a one-time severance payment of $2.6 million , which was recorded in wages and benefits during the three months ended June 30, 2022 .

, the Company reached a tentative agreement with the representatives of its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM-M) and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers - Clerical Division (IAM-C) employees. In , the Company received notice from IAM that the agreement was ratified by its members. The new CBA included a signing bonus of , which was recorded in wages and benefits. Negotiated as part of the new CBA, the Company offered a separation program for the IAM-M and IAM-C employees and recorded a one-time severance payment of , which was recorded in wages and benefits during the three months ended . Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to the Company's functional currency.

Changes in fair value of foreign currency derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, including the unrealized amounts of foreign currency derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022 , the Company sold three ATR-72 aircraft and recorded a $2.6 million gain on sale of aircraft, which was recorded in other operating expense.

, the Company sold three ATR-72 aircraft and recorded a gain on sale of aircraft, which was recorded in other operating expense. During the six months ended June 30, 2021 , the Company announced the termination of our 'Ohana by Hawaiian operations, which operated under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA) with a third-party carrier. The termination did not meet the requirements of discontinued operations under ASC 205; however, the asset group met the requirements for, and was reclassified as Held-for-Sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. We fair valued the asset group resulting in the write-down of approximately $6.4 million . Additionally, we recorded an early termination charge associated with our CPA of approximately $2.6 million .

The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of the recognition of grant proceeds, changes in fair value of fuel and foreign currency derivative contracts, fluctuations in exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, CBA ratification bonus, and the loss recognized on the extinguishment of debt helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



Total

Diluted

Net Loss

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Net Loss

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Net Loss

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Net Loss

Per Share



(in thousands, except per share data) Net Loss, as reported

$ (36,774)

$ (0.72)

$ (6,177)

$ (0.12)

$ (159,583)

$ (3.11)

$ (66,868)

$ (1.33) Adjusted for:































Government grant

recognition

—

—

(95,119)

(1.86)

—

—

(242,389)

(4.82) Loss on debt

extinguishment

8,568

0.17

—

—

8,568

0.17

3,994

0.08 Changes in fair value of

fuel derivative contracts

—

—

—

—

—

—

(382)

(0.01) CBA related expense

2,574

0.05

—

—

4,678

0.09

—

— Unrealized (gains) losses

on foreign debt

(20,381)

(0.40)

92

—

(31,963)

(0.63)

(18,951)

(0.38) Unrealized (gains) losses

on non-designated

foreign exchange

positions

—

—

397

0.01

—

—

(1,352)

(0.03) Gain on sale of aircraft

(2,578)

(0.05)

—

—

(2,578)

(0.05)

—

— Special items

—

—

8,983

0.18

—

—

8,983

0.18 Tax effect of adjustments

2,482

0.05

17,986

0.35

4,472

0.09

52,520

1.04 Adjusted net loss

$ (46,109)

$ (0.90)

$ (73,838)

$ (1.44)

$ (176,406)

$ (3.44)

$ (264,445)

$ (5.27)

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that adjusting earnings for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring operating expenses (such as changes in unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments) and one-time charges helps investors better analyze the Company's financial performance by allowing for company-to-company and period-over-period comparisons that are unaffected by company-specific or one-time occurrences.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(in thousands) Net Loss

$ (36,774)

(6,177)

$ (159,583)

(66,868) Income tax benefit

(9,160)

(2,117)

(41,175)

(18,250) Depreciation and amortization

34,333

35,113

68,088

70,469 Interest expense and amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

24,517

30,315

49,554

54,008 EBITDA, as reported

12,916

57,134

(83,116)

39,359 Adjusted for:















Government grant recognition

—

(95,119)

—

(242,389) Loss on extinguishment of debt

8,568

—

8,568

3,994 Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

—

—

—

(382) CBA related expense

2,574

—

4,678

— Unrealized gain on non-designated foreign exchange positions

—

397

—

(1,352) Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign debt

(20,381)

92

(31,963)

(18,951) Gain on sale of aircraft

(2,578)

—

(2,578)

— Special items

—

8,983

—

8,983 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,099

$ (28,513)

$ (104,411)

$ (210,738)

Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP Operating Expenses

$ 717,954

$ 392,306

$ 1,342,973

$ 647,687 Adjusted for:















Government grant recognition

—

95,119

—

242,389 CBA related expense

(2,574)

—

(4,678)

— Gain on sale of aircraft

2,578

—

2,578

— Special items

—

(8,983)

—

(8,983) Operating Expenses excluding non-recurring items

$ 717,958

$ 478,442

$ 1,340,873

$ 881,093 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(226,892)

(83,840)

(377,874)

(131,576) Operating Expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring

items

$ 491,066

$ 394,602

$ 962,999

$ 749,517 Available Seat Miles

4,516,296

3,586,928

8,779,344

6,068,574 CASM - GAAP

15.90 ¢

10.94 ¢

15.30 ¢

10.67 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(5.03)

(2.34)

(4.31)

(2.17) Government grant recognition

—

2.65

—

3.99 CBA related expense

(0.06)

—

(0.05)

— Gain on sale of aircraft

0.06

—

0.03

— Special items

—

(0.25)

—

(0.14) CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

10.87 ¢

11.00 ¢

10.97 ¢

12.35 ¢





Estimated three months ending

September 30, 2022

Estimated twelve months ending

December 31, 2022



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 716,406 - $ 758,922

$ 2,738,931 - $ 2,886,081 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(219,710) - (227,034)

(779,125) - (806,303) Loss on sale of aircraft and equipment

— - —

(676) - (676) CBA related expense

— - —

(4,678) - (4,678) Adjusted operating expenses

$ 496,696 - $ 531,888

$ 1,954,452 - $ 2,074,424 Available seat miles

4,905,360 - 5,065,317

18,299,351 - 18,915,951 CASM - GAAP

14.60 ¢ - 14.98 ¢

14.97 ¢ - 15.26 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(4.48) - (4.48)

(4.26) - (4.26) Loss on sale of aircraft and equipment

— - —

— - — CBA related expense

— - —

(0.02) - (0.02) Adjusted CASM

10.12 ¢ - 10.50 ¢

10.69 ¢ - 10.98 ¢

